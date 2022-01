Oscar is a 4-1/2-year-old neutered orange tabby. He is a big baby who loves to get attention. Oscar doesn’t know a stranger. He will do well in just about any home. Come visit him today in the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED