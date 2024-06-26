Champaign County Pet of the Week

Sweet Pea and five other cats/kittens were brought into Paws Animal Shelter in the worst case of animal cruelty that we have seen in many years. When a resident of an apartment complex in Springfield went to take her garbage out, she heard crying from plastic kitty litter bins near the dumpster. She immediately knew something was wrong when she saw that they were taped up and tiny holes had been poked in the sides of the bins. The holes poked were so small that if this resident had not found these cats at that time, they would have suffocated very soon. They rushed all six cats to Paws, where they were rescued from the bins and immediately shown love and compassion. Two cats were adults, and the other four were 6-month-old kittens. Sweet Pea and Tonka (two of the kittens) are now in the Scratching Post, one of the kitten rooms, and are settling in nicely. They’re looking for a loving home where they will be treasured and adored for the rest of their lives, as all pets should be. Come visit them at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED