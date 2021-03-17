Champaign County Pet of the Week

Comet is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male long hair orange cat who is going to need a special home. A home that will brush him every day and feed him his special food which he needs to stay happy. Comet is playful, and while he gets along with other cats, wouldn’t mind being the king of his castle. Adopting family should have experience in giving medication “just in case my nasal passage needs a little more meds - I snore a bit right now.” Come meet Comet at the Paws Animal Shelter (PAWS), 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED