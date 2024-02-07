Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
1 minute ago
X

My name is Peaches and I am a Domestic Short Hair kitty who would love to come home with you. I have been at the shelter for a while, and I would require an experienced cat person to adopt me. I don’t get along well with some other cats. I used to be pretty moody and would scratch people with no warning. I’ve gotten much, much better, and I now enjoy being petted. If I had my own home and a patient person to play with me and redirect my energy, I would be a good kitty. Come visit me at the Paws Animal ShelterPaws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Mad River Tavern continues soft opening of new Clark County restaurant
2
Man reportedly found shot in head in SUV on street in Springfield
3
Springfield schools, Wittenberg celebrate National Girls & Women in...
4
Cottrel: Concerns about total eclipse are real
5
Valentine’s help from Best of Springfield: Use our dining winners to...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top