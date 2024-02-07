Champaign County Pet of the Week

My name is Peaches and I am a Domestic Short Hair kitty who would love to come home with you. I have been at the shelter for a while, and I would require an experienced cat person to adopt me. I don’t get along well with some other cats. I used to be pretty moody and would scratch people with no warning. I’ve gotten much, much better, and I now enjoy being petted. If I had my own home and a patient person to play with me and redirect my energy, I would be a good kitty. Come visit me at the Paws Animal ShelterPaws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED