Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi there, I’m Luna! I’m known for my sweet and gentle nature at the shelter. I love a good pet, and I’m always ready to greet you with a purr. My ideal day includes lots of relaxing and pets from anyone willing to give them. If you’re looking for a loving companion to share your home and heart with, I promise to fill your days with warmth and affection. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED