Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Charity. I’m a gentle soul, a bit shy at first, but don’t let that fool you. I promise, once I get to know you, my sweet nature will shine through. I love quiet afternoons, a good play session, and a cozy lap to curl up on. I’ve been told I have a soothing purr that can melt away the stress of a long day. I’m just a simple cat with a big heart, waiting to share it with someone special. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will bring love and peace to your life, I’m your girl. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED