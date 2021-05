Bristol is an 8-week-old black and white female kitten who is looking for her fur-ever home. She is playful, happy, sweet and ready to meet you. Come meet Bristol in the Kitten Cove room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED