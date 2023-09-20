Champaign County Pet of the Week

Nefertiti was found as a stray at the Honda plant in Marysville. There are kind employees there who feed the strays, but one of them saw some people out in the smoking area kicking Nefertiti. They decided to catch her that day and take her to the shelter. They brought her to Paws Animal Shelter, and even though we were full at the time, we made room for her after hearing her story. Nefertiti has been at the shelter for almost two years. Help find her forever home. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED