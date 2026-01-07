Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m Lilly. I’ve known the quiet life, the gentle hum of a farm, the company of an elderly lady. We were the best of friends, sharing our days under the open sky. But life changes, doesn’t it? Now, I find myself in a new place, making new friends. I’ve always been sweet, gentle, and friendly, traits that make me a good companion. I miss my old friend, but I’m ready to love again. If you’re looking for a cat who knows the value of a quiet moment and a soft purr, then I’m your girl. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

Hello there, I’m Lilly. I’ve known the quiet life, the gentle hum of a farm, the company of an elderly lady. We were the best of friends, sharing our days under the open sky. But life changes, doesn’t it? Now, I find myself in a new place, making new friends. I’ve always been sweet, gentle, and friendly, traits that make me a good companion. I miss my old friend, but I’m ready to love again. If you’re looking for a cat who knows the value of a quiet moment and a soft purr, then I’m your girl. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED
News
1 hour ago
X

Hello there, I’m Lilly. I’ve known the quiet life, the gentle hum of a farm, the company of an elderly lady. We were the best of friends, sharing our days under the open sky. But life changes, doesn’t it? Now, I find myself in a new place, making new friends. I’ve always been sweet, gentle, and friendly, traits that make me a good companion. I miss my old friend, but I’m ready to love again. If you’re looking for a cat who knows the value of a quiet moment and a soft purr, then I’m your girl. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Springfield native acquires 113-year-old leather goods brand
3
Ohio property tax reform options this year may be more subtle
4
Clark County approves $230M annual budget
5
1 in custody after Secret Service, local police investigate at Vice...