Champaign County Pet of the Week

Emerald is a 2-year-old spayed female. She has a very unique gray coloring with brilliant green eyes. Emerald came to the shelter with five babies and they’ve all been adopted; now it’s Momma’s turn. She’s a quiet girl and will likely do well in just about any home. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED