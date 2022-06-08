springfield-news-sun logo
X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Emerald is a 2-year-old spayed female. She has a very unique gray coloring with brilliant green eyes. Emerald came to the shelter with five babies and they’ve all been adopted; now it’s Momma’s turn. She’s a quiet girl and will likely do well in just about any home. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
Emerald is a 2-year-old spayed female. She has a very unique gray coloring with brilliant green eyes. Emerald came to the shelter with five babies and they’ve all been adopted; now it’s Momma’s turn. She’s a quiet girl and will likely do well in just about any home. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

News
1 hour ago

Emerald is a 2-year-old spayed female. She has a very unique gray coloring with brilliant green eyes. Emerald came to the shelter with five babies and they’ve all been adopted; now it’s Momma’s turn. She’s a quiet girl and will likely do well in just about any home. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark County Pet of the Week
2
Cottrel: Very British corner of Clark County celebrates Queen’s...
3
Clark County second highest gas price average as prices hit $5 per...
4
Dayton man charged day after SWAT standoff in Springfield
5
These 14 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top