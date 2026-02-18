Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Ivy! My days are filled with gentle purrs and friendly nudges. I love meeting new friends and have a knack for making everyone feel at ease. Whether you’re reading a book or watching TV, I’ll be right by your side, offering quiet companionship. My sweet nature makes me a perfect buddy for someone who loves serene moments as much as playful ones. If you’re looking for a loyal friend to share your days with, I’m your girl. Adopt me, and let’s start our journey of friendship together. Come visit Ivy at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED