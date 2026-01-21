Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi! I’m Mittens, a kitten with a tale of magic. One night, under the shimmering moon, my four siblings and I followed a trail of twinkling stars that led us to Paws Animal Shelter. Here, I play and leap, spreading joy with my boundless energy. My siblings and I love to play, and we have other fun kittens here to play with as well. I’ve been through adventures, but now I dream of a forever home where I can share my playful spirit and sweet purrs. If you’re looking for a magical companion to brighten your days, I’m the perfect little friend. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED