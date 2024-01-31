Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Kipper! Kipper was found in a tote with 10 other kittens who were abandoned at Paws Animal Shelter. They obviously had a horrible start in life and as a result they were a little more scared than our typical kitten, but we worked with them so they were as friendly as the others in no time. Kipper is all grown up now and is a very nice cat, so we don’t know why she hasn’t found a family yet. We play every week and she immediately starts purring and loving on me. She lays on my lap on her own for some time before she just has to get up and start playing again. Kipper is the last one left of the “tote kittens” so we’d love to see her adopted soon. Come visit her at the Paws Animal ShelterPaws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED