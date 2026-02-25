Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Samantha. I’ve always been a lively spirit, chasing after shadows and my own tail, but I was a bit under the weather some months back. I had something called Horner’s Syndrome. It wasn’t fun but I’m over it now. You know, it’s made me a bit softer, a bit more loving. I’ve always been independent and curious, but now I’ve added ‘sweet’ to my repertoire. I’m the perfect mix of playful and self-sufficient, always up for an adventure, but also content to explore on my own. I’d love to bring my unique charm to your home. Come visit Samantha at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED