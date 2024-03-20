Champaign County Pet of the Week

Annabelle was found in a feral cat colony in Urbana by a local trap, neuter, return (TNR) group. She had already been spayed and they were struck by how friendly and loving she was, so they brought her to Paws Animal Shelter to find a forever home. Annabelle is incredibly friendly and fortunately loves to be brushed. She needs regular brushing to keep that gorgeous fur from getting matted. She is also very playful, and she’d be a wonderful addition to virtually any family. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter is at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED