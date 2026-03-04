Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m Rizzo! I’m a clever gal, always on the lookout for new things to explore. I’ve got a playful spirit, you see. Give me a fishing pole toy and I’ll show you my exceptional skills in catching it, especially if it’s one of those feathers that flutter like a real bird. But it’s not all about play. I’m also quite the thinker. My curiosity keeps me engaged, always eager to learn and discover. So why adopt me? Well, I promise to keep your life interesting. I’ll bring joy, fun, and a dash of mystery to your everyday routine. Come visit Rizzo at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED