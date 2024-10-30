Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Wednesday, your feline superhero. I was living a quiet life when I discovered my superpower - curiosity. One day, I followed a trail of mysterious footprints, leading me to a hidden lair of a notorious mouse gang. Using my wits, I outsmarted them, saving the neighborhood from their mischief. But the adventure led me to Paws Animal Shelter, my new temporary home. I’m playful, friendly, and smart. I love to explore and my curiosity keeps life interesting. If you’re looking for a companion who can turn ordinary days into extraordinary adventures, I’m your cat. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED