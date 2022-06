Combined Shape Caption

Moose is a very independent, yet playful kitten who, like most kittens, is very curious about everything. He is just waiting to meet you. Come by to play with him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED