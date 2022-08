Combined Shape Caption

Pickle is a pretty 11-month-old spayed female tiger. She’s a little on the quiet side and likes to be petted. Pickle might like to be in a home with another kitten to snuggle with. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED