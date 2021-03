Tom is a 5-year-old neutered male cat. He found himself homeless and in very bad shape. He was so happy to find shelter, food and medication. Tom is feeling and looking so much better now and is hoping to find a forever family to love. Come visit Tom at the Cattery at the Paws Animal Shelter (PAWS), 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED