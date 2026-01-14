Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Peaches. I’ve got this independent streak that makes me a bit of a mystery. I’m a quick thinker, always calculating my next move. But don’t let that fool you. I’m a lap cat at heart, just waiting for that special someone to share quiet moments with. I’m the perfect mix of smart and sweet, independent yet loving. With me, you’ll never have a dull moment. I’ll keep you on your toes, but also provide the comfort and companionship you need. I would love to have a family of my own. Adopt me and let’s start our adventure together. Come visit me at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED