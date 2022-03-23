springfield-news-sun logo
Champaign County Pet of the Week

Joan is a very sweet 2-year-old spayed tiger. She came in with eight babies, and now that they are grown up she is looking for a home. Joan is a bit on the quiet side so she might be happiest in a quiet home. Come meet her in the Catacabana Room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

