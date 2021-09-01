Champaign County Pet of the Week

Dolly is a 3-year-old female long haired buff beauty. She is extremely gentle and wants to be brushed. Dolly is also very sweet and would make a wonderful lap cat. She is already spayed and will be good in just about any home. Come meet her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED