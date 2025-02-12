Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Bolt. My brother, Lightning and I, ended up here in a rather heroic way. We were living peacefully when we heard a kitten crying for help. Without hesitation, we dashed into action. After navigating through a maze of towering furniture and tricky obstacles, we found the scared kitten trapped under a pile of books. With our combined strength, we freed her. Our adventure caught the attention of a kind human, who brought us to Paws Animal Shelter. Despite my shyness, I’m brave when it matters. I’m gentle and caring too. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED