Champaign County Pet of the Week

Ernie is an amazing 3-year-old neutered male. He is a mixture of tiger markings and white, and is so fluffy with that long hair of his. Ernie is a quiet cat who is likely going to do best in a quiet home. Come meet this gentle soul in the Zen room today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED