Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Bailey! Bailey was surrendered to Paws Animal Shelter in late December 2023. We had Bailey tested, and the test came back positive for FIV, we contacted the shelter from which she was adopted. They would have taken her back, but they said she would be euthanized since she was FIV positive and they don’t have an FIV room at their shelter. Unfortunately, Paws is not a large enough shelter to have an FIV room either, but Bailey is an otherwise very healthy cat so we really do not want to euthanize her. One of our volunteers said she would take Bailey home until we could find a forever home for her. She is so incredibly loving, and deserves a chance at a long happy life. We’ll let her foster mom describe her: “Bailey took about 10 minutes to make herself at home in our guest room. While she was so shy and scared at the shelter, hiding in or behind the liter box, she’s incredibly loving and outgoing in a home environment. She likes to sit on my lap while I read. We live out in the country and she’s fascinated with all the wildlife, and she loves to sit in the windows and look outside.” If you would like to meet Bailey, call Paws Animal Shelter at 937-653-6233, to set up a visit with her foster parents. Paws Animal Shelter is at 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED