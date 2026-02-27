Champaign County Arts Council to debut Wine & Art Festival at fairgrounds in March

So far, seven wineries, alongside 23 arts and craft vendors offering a range of locally made goods, are confirmed. Noah Back and Jacob Hitt will perform live, and Wilsons Rollin Shmoke LLC will be on site serving food.

Attendees can choose from two ticket tiers. General admission is $25 and runs from 1 to 6 p.m., including eight tasting tickets and a logo glass. VIP admission is $30 and begins at noon — an hour ahead of the general crowd — and includes 10 tasting tickets, a logo glass and a wine tote with goodies and vendor coupons. Those under 21, or who prefer not to drink, get in for free.

Proceeds from the event support the Council’s work bringing arts programming to Champaign County residents of all ages, from professional performances and community events to children’s school and summer workshops.

Marcia Callicoat, executive director of the Champaign County Arts Council, “hopes this will be an annual event.” Callicoat also mentioned that she hopes this will be a way to bring a more casual arts and crafts atmosphere to the area to supplement the more traditional art seen at the Art Affair on the Square the council hosts in downtown Urbana during the summer.

The Wine & Art Festival takes place Saturday, March 21 from 12 p.m. (for VIP early admission) or 1 p.m. (regular admission) to 6 p.m. at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, located at 384 Park Ave., Urbana. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Learn more about the Champaign County Arts Council, their mission and how you can get involved by visiting champaigncountyartscouncil.org.