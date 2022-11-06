Champaign commission race features term-limited state rep, write-in candidate

Woodruff is owner of a transportation company that handles temperature-controlled foods. He owns more than 600 acres of farmland in Clark County, where he tends to cattle and dairy cows. Woodruff also owns Woodland golf course in Cable, and he’s been an auctioneer for 35 years.

Woodruff explained that to cast a ballot in his favor, voters must fill in the bubble for the write-in option for county commission and write out his name.

He said he’s running in the commission race because he believes he’s a good fit for the job, but didn’t file to enter the race earlier because of candidates who were running in the primary: Corbett, Marcia Bailey and David Faulkner.

Vitale has worked as the state representative for District 85 – which includes Champaign, Logan and Shelby counties – for eight years, and thus cannot run for re-election in that role due to term limits in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Prior to his work as a state representative, where in his past two terms he was a vocal opponent of mask mandates and both the state and federal government’s pandemic response, Vitale worked in the private sector for 22 years.

Vitale is currently working at his family’s manufacturing business, Johnson Welded Products Inc., based in Urbana.

He is a graduate of The Ohio State University and has lived in Champaign County for nearly 25 years.

Also sitting on the Champaign County Board of Commissioners is Steven Hess and Tim Cassady.

Early voting continues at the board of elections from 1 to 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Polling places will be open on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for traditional in-person voting on Election Day.