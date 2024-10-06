ChalkFest draws fun time in downtown Springfield

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

It was also the chance for visitors to discover the theme in the form of 18 scarecrows as part of the annual Project Scare-A-Crow created by families, businesses and individuals as sunshine and warm temperatures added to the attractions.

The event was presented by Project Jericho and National Trails Parks and Recreation District.

Event organizers said they looked forward to presenting ChalkFest, especially since it helps overcome some of the challenging times Springfield has experienced in recent weeks.

“This is not political, it’s about community and families. We always want to be helpers and the arts are a distraction from things that are hard,” said Kristi Limes, Project Jericho success coordinator.

Competitors and attendees said it wouldn’t be the fall season without a visit to the park. Alyson Kunkle and daughter Charlotte, 8, said they would be devastated without the stroll through the scarecrows.

“It’s fun, something for everybody. And the music is good,” said Kunkle. “It’s also a beautiful day, not too hot.”

Charlotte tipped her hand in the voting, saying she preferred the dragon. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow at a ballot box in the park, located at 50 W. Main St. and they will be displayed through Oct. 24.

The scarecrows counted a mix of mythical creatures including the scary: Mothman, Medusa, a kraken and a wendigo, but also the friendly like a unicorn, fairies and sprites.

The sidewalks were similar with several werewolves, fiends from movies along with friendly ghosts and even a real-life hippo influenced one drawing.

Jessica Finney of Springfield’s first ChalkFest venture saw her putting Moo Deng, a baby hippo who has a popular following in Thailand, in a witch’s costume on a broom flying through the night sky.

She didn’t know what to draw and was looking for an outlet with her kids and they enjoy doing sidewalk chalk together and Finney decided to enter. She didn’t get to practice much until the last couple of days due to the storms of the past week but had her subject ready with Moo Deng as the inspiration.

Finney enjoys art, having worked in media marketing. Although the kids had other Saturday appointments, she went at it alone and looks forward to them joining her in the near future.

Jacee Hamilton has a pretty simple reason for competing in each ChalkFest since she was in freshman in school, even placing multiple times.

“I just like art,” she said.

Hamilton, who usually does horror themes, drew slasher star Michael Myers of the “Halloween” series this year. She’s even made her drawing talent into a career. becoming a tattoo artist in town and wasn’t about to let the unrest in the city interrupt her participation.

“I feel like there’s a lot going on, but Springfield does a good job in having things like this, especially with Project Jericho,” said Hamilton.

Professional artist Jeff Cimprich attended his first ChalkFest in 2023 and wasn’t dissuaded from traveling here from his Cincinnati home, saying the atmosphere and the positive treatment from National Trail and deputy director Brad Boyer encouraged his participation.

“There is nothing like this in Cincinnati,” he said. “It’s fun to do and everybody can do it.”

It’s also an outlet for Cimprich, who is a medical artist in Cincinnati where his work comforts children in the hospital he’s employed at.

Visitors also heard live music, could eat, did their own sidewalk chalk art or other projects.

It was a busy Saturday for community activity downtown as the Mad River Art League had its fall art show down the street and the youth group Bringing Awareness to Students hosted the second What’s Wellness series of workshops at various locations for youths and adults.

One of Limes’ favorite parts of the day was seeing Project Jericho alumni visit. She said the program that helps youths and their families explore artistic opportunities is like planting seeds you later see flourish.

“It was a really nice weekend to be in Springfield,” Limes said, summing up the day.