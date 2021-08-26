Celebrate Dog Days of Summer in downtown Springfield

Another part of the idea is to bring awareness to DORA itself, while promoting downtown businesses and making the city more of a destination. As well as exposing local merchants, it’s a chance to partner with other area businesses and agencies such as the pet organizations and TAC, who visitors may not be aware of.

DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, allows adults of drinking age to carry out an adult beverage within a mapped downtown area without having to stay in one location. The Visit Greater Springfield web page has the entire DORA district map available for reference.

“With DORA, families can utilize the time by going to places like National Road Commons Park and visit shops rather than being confined to one place,” said Kelly.

Kelly said monthly DORA events will continue into the fall.

HOW TO GO

What: DORA Night Series – Dog Days of August

Where: Downtown Springfield

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB