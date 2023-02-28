CDC warns of Shigella, a bacteria causing inflammatory diarrhea

Touching surfaces, such as toys, bathroom fixtures, changing tables, and diaper pails, contaminated with Shigella bacteria from someone with an infection

Changing the diaper of a child with a Shigella infection

Taking care of a person with an infection, including cleaning up after the person uses the toilet

Eating food prepared by someone with a Shigella infection

Swallowing water you swim or play in, such as lake water or improperly treated swimming pool water

Swallowing contaminated drinking water, such as water from a well that’s been contaminated with sewage or flood water

Exposure to poop during sexual contact with someone with a Shigella infection or who has recently recovered from a Shigella infection

Shigella strains can be resistant to common antibiotics, including azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, ceftriaxone, ampicillin and more.

“Currently, there are no data from clinical studies of treatment of XDR Shigella to inform recommendations for the optimal antimicrobial treatment of these infections,” the CDC report said.

Shigella has predominantly affected young children 1 to 4 years old in the United States. More recently, however, the CDC reports that it has observed an increase in antimicrobial-resistant Shigella infections among adult populations, especially men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

Those who have been diagnosed with Shigella are advised to frequently wash their hands and not to have intercourse.

Read the CDC’s warning about Shigella online at https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2023/pdf/CDC_HAN_486.pdf.