Carnival brings barnstorming to Springfield

“I follow biplanes anywhere. There’s a guy who lives near me who has his own biplane and when I see him doing that stuff it makes me go I wanna’ be there,” he said.

Staying the weekend gave the Schafers a chance to see other places including Yellow Springs. For Chris, the goal was to take a ride, choosing the WWII-era craft that allows aerial acrobatics and for him to take the control stick for part of the ride.

Chris Schafer couldn’t have heard more encouraging words than son Rashawn’s thoughts about going up in a biplane.

“I’d be more than glad to go in anything with my dad,” he said.

The early part of the day saw rain hold off but numerous clouds, with enough departing to let people take rides to the skies.

Marilyn Busic of Westerville and Angie Tieu of Powell didn’t know each other before Saturday. Both say they are adrenaline junkies, so it was fate that brought the women together to go up in a 1929 craft.

Busic is the veteran, having ridden in one the first time in 2019 when the last Barnstorming Carnival was last in Springfield. She found the rush just as exhilarating the second time.

“It was such a smooth ride. It could get rough in the wind, but still so smooth,” said Busic.

Now Tieu can say the same as well. She also gained a new friend, and said she was glad for the experience.

“Do it, even if you’re nervous,” Tieu advised others who may be considering taking a ride.

Dewey Davenport of Jamestown, who founded the Barnstorming Carnival and piloted people including Busic and Tieu in his vintage biplane, takes pride in this bringing people together.

“It’s a family-friendly event, it’s for the community,” he said. “It’s going great. We were wondering about the rain, but it’s moving on.”

On the ground, future generations to go up in planes were getting their first experiences in much smaller planes that were operated with their feet. Luna Bonardi, age 2, was one of those.

Her parents Camden and Maggie live near Davenport in Jamestown and have been to his hangar there to look at the planes and ride in them.

“Any plane that goes over our house, Luna looks at and asks ‘Dewey?’” Maggie Bonardi said, smiling.

Davenport received several calls from people asking if the Barnstorming Carnival would go on in recent weeks.

Sunday’s activities will include a pancake breakfast at 8-11 a.m. and a food truck rally from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HOW TO GO

What: Barnstorming Carnival

Where: Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, 1251 W. Blee Rd., Springfield

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18

Admission: Free

More info: www.barnstormingcarnival.com/