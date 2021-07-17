Clark County Combined Health District: COVID-19 cases up from last week low

Patterson predicted an increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming months, particularly among people who have not received the vaccine.

The Delta variant is 10-25 times more virulent than the original strain of the virus, Patterson said.

A recent COVID-19 case in the county, reported last week, occurred with an individual who was fully vaccinated. The health commissioner stated that the COVID-19 vaccines are 90 percent effective in terms of preventing the virus, but for full-vaccinated individuals who do contract COVID-19, the virus will be much less likely to cause hospitalization or death.

Patterson said this individual may have come into contact with the virus through out-of-state travel.

In the county, 52 fully-vaccinated people have contracted COVID-19. This figure accounts for roughly 1 percent of county residents who have been vaccinated.

More than half of the county’s population are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, with children under the age of 12 not being authorized to receive the vaccine. In the past seven days, 230 additional people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, Patterson said.

Vaccination efforts continue in Clark County, with both chain and independent pharmacies, as well as the Rocking Horse Health Center, offering the vaccine. The health district is also vaccinating people six days per week, Patterson said.

As of Friday, 14,292 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Clark County, according to ODH. In addition, 528 hospitalizations and 307 deaths related to the virus have been reported.

ODH reported that as of Friday, nearly 41.3% of Clark County residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Facts & Figures:

14,292: Number of coronavirus cases as of Friday in Clark County

307: Number of coronavirus deaths as of Friday in Clark County

58,482: Number of vaccination shots given in Clark County

41: Percentage of Clark County residents who have been fully vaccinated