Car cruise-in, circus and more highlight week

Each wristband is valid all day on the date it is purchased. Wristbands are $16 for those ages 12 and older, and $10 for ages 11 and younger. They can be purchased at Udders & Putters.

Young’s Dairy will be open during regular hours through the holiday.

New Carlisle Monday Night Cruise-In

The weekly New Carlisle Cruise-In will happen on Monday night.

The Cruise-In will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at 201 N Main St, in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

Food vendors will be on site, and there will be prize drawings.

For more information, visit the Ohio Car Shows and Cruise Ins page on Facebook.

Mobile Mammography Screening

Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church will be hosting Mercy Health’s next mobile mammography screening on Tuesday.

The screenings will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 42 N Main Street in Mechanicsburg.

Please bring a photo ID and insurance card.

To schedule a 3D or 2D mammogram, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are not guaranteed.

For more information, visit https://www.mercy.com/news-events/events/springfield/2021/june/mobile-mammography-june-29.

All American Circus in Urbana

The All American Circus will stop in Urbana on Tuesday evening at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The show will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 384 Park Ave.

This circus features clown, flying trapeze acts and more. No animals are included.

Tickets are $12 per adult and $5 per child. Tickets can be $5 per person when you purchase a Family Saver package online for $27.50.

For more information, visit the All American Circus page on Facebook. To purchase tickets online, please visit https://allamericancircus.com/.

Enon Food Truck Rally

The Enon Food Truck Rally will take place Wednesday evening.

The rally will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at 341 E. Main St. in Enon.

This week’s featured food truck is Smokin Barrels LLC. The food truck specializes in smoked meats and barbecue. Other favorite local food trucks will be on site as well.

The food truck rally features different food trucks every Wednesday night, at the same location, at the same time.

For more information, visit the Enon Food Truck Rallies page on Facebook.