Camp Cedar will provide a different dimension to the Kings Island experience

Zajo said 60% will be RV guests and 40% cottage guests. However, another 100 cottages will be added in the next two years. The hybrid resort is expected to welcome 200,000 guests according to officials. The cost for a cottage will depend on the time of season from $139 to $250 a night. Zajo said.

She said Camp Cedar will employ 125 people and applicants can apply for the many positions available.

Richard Haglage, an owner of Camp Cedar, said his company Terra Firma Associates and partner Small Brothers LLC purchased the property in 2003 with possibly developing a retail destination. He said over the past five to six years, they came up with a luxury resort concept.

“Of the $27 million investment, $12 million has gone to local contractors and suppliers,” Haglage said. “I’m really excited about this project. It’s one of the most exciting projects in the Cincinnati area.

“We are very appreciative of the efforts by all the partners we’ve worked with throughout the course of this project.” he said. “It has been a true partnership, all of us are excited to see the positive impact the finished product will have in this community.”

Chad Showalter, Kings Island communications director, said that Camp Cedar will be operated and managed by Cedar Fair Entertaining Company, the parent company of Kings Island.

“Kings Island is all about making family memories,” Showalter said. “The location makes sense and will be fun for our guests.”

Kings Island operated a 45-acre RV campground but closed it in 2004 and sold the property for the Great Wolf Resorts.

Zajo, who also worked at the former campground, said the difference between that and Camp Cedar will be the amenities being offered to guests starting in June.

Phil Smith, president and CEO of the Warren County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said that tourism is a $1.2 billion industry that supported 13,000 jobs in 2019.