Butler County Jail inmate’s creative Christmas village made of commissary items confiscated

A Butler County Jail inmate is getting props for creativity, but a Christmas village crafted from commissary items was confiscated during a recent search of cells.
“Corrections officers check the jail pods for contraband. Looks like they came across a Christmas Village one of the inmates was making. They used a lunch bag and drawing paper for the houses. Also soap was sculpted for some of the items such as the shotgun, shovel and turtle. They used skittles candy for the color of the fire; The pond and fishing pole was a nice touch. But, it is considered contraband and it was confiscated. Does show talent though…,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media along with a photo of the winter vignette.
It’s not about being a Grinch, it is about safety and order in the the jail, Butler County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said.
“There are rules and regulations that are to be adhered to and you can’t allow any type of contraband,” Dwyer said. Inmates are creative using anything they can find to fashion items to harm others or themselves.
“So even though some of the contraband is creative, it is not allowed and has to be dealt with. You can’t make arbitrary decisions of what you will and will not allow. The jail is a zero (tolerance) facility,” he said.
But, Dwyer said contraband like the Christmas village usually does not result in any type of discipline.
“If they are making things that could be considered dangerous or a weapon, those result in some type of infraction. Generally, with things like this they are just seized but there in no punitive action,” Dwyer said.
About the Author