Buck Creek Boom: 5 things to know about Clark County’s fireworks show

The fireworks will take place along Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek in Springfield.

“The location has changed this year. We thought that would be a good opportunity to update the name since it’s at a different location and it will be along the bank of Buck Creek,” Dunbar said. “That is where the name came from.”

3. Fireworks show viewing locations

The fireworks are now viewable from different locations throughout downtown Springfield and from the surrounding area instead of from the single location at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

According to the NTPRD website, those wishing to view the fireworks should, “go to a high point with a clear view of the sky facing toward’' the fireworks launch area.

The Greater Springfield Partnership is making a night of it with a “Fireworks Viewing Party” in downtown Springfield starting at 7 p.m. The celebration will be centered on the third-floor roof of the downtown parking garage, known as Park at 99 and located at 99 N. Fountain Ave. Attendees can set up lawn chairs and listen to the music of DJ Chill prior to the fireworks.

Admission is free. Viewing space on the parking garage is on a first-come, first served basis.

Buck Creek Boom

4. Fireworks display was planned with the pandemic in mind

Buck Creek Boom emerged after scheduling conflicts and a need for social distancing, Dunbar said. Although Gov. Mike Dewine has since lifted many COVID-19 restrictions, guidelines for large crowds had not been updated when the event was being planned.

“At the fairgrounds, a large number of people would gather in one area. With the change in location, people will not have to gather in one location, the fireworks can be viewed from many different locations within the city,” Dunbar said. “We still wanted to make the fireworks possible for the community, but we knew that we would not be able to hold them like we normally do at the fairgrounds.”

5. Schedule conflict at Clark County Fairgrounds

NTPRD faced a scheduling conflict with an annual horse show at the fairgrounds that falls on the Independence Day weekend.

“Horses and fireworks just don’t go together,” said Dean Blair, executive director of the Clark County Fairgrounds. “In the past, the National Trail Parks was forced to either do the fireworks too early or too late.”