Armed robbery reported at Urbana Bank, police seeking suspect

The Urbana Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery at The People’s Savings Bank around 9 a.m. this morning.
The suspect reportedly fled the Scioto Street bank with an unknown amount of money. Nobody on the scene was injured, police said in a release. He was described as a white male around five feet, 10 inches tall, around 175 lbs and between 30 and 40 years old.
He was reportedly wearing light knee-length shorts, a dark shirt and a black hat with a green logo on it. He reportedly has a tattoo on the back of his left leg.
Our reporter on the scene said the bank is closed and crime tape is blocking off the area.