Boil advisory in effect for portion of Springfield Twp.

A boil advisory is in effect for a portion of Springfield Twp. due to a water main repair.

A boil advisory is in effect for a portion of Springfield Twp. due to a water main repair.

52 minutes ago

A boil advisory is in effect for a portion of Springfield Twp. because of a water main repair.

The Clark County Utilities Department is advising customers in the Rockway area of Springfield Twp. to boil their drinking water as a precaution due to the emergency water main repair.

Customers in other areas of the county’s water system are not affected.

To limit any risks, customers should fill a pot with water, heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top, keep heating the water for one more minutes, turn off the heat and let the water cool, then pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.

Customers should use the cooled, boiled water or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and giving to pets.

It’s not known how long the advisory will last, but the earliest it is expected to be lifted is Thursday. For the current boil advisory status, call 937-521-2150, option 2.

More information on general guidelines are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or on the CDC’s website.

