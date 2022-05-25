springfield-news-sun logo
Clark State partners with Urbana manufacturer to offer program for high school graduates

Clark State College has partnered with a manufacturer that operates in Urbana to offer a scholarship program for high school graduates. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

1 hour ago

Clark State College has partnered with a manufacturer in Urbana to offer a scholarship program for high school graduates.

The partnership with Ultra-met, the leading independent manufacturer of Tungsten Carbine products in North America, will allow students to achieve advanced manufacturing technician credentials, the college announced.

The program will allow students to attend Clark State to pursue a manufacturing certificate also while gaining on-the-job training in advanced manufacturing processes.

Successful applicants will also receive a weekly paycheck while working and training at Ultra-met.

“This program is aimed directly at high school graduates who want to get a free college education while making money. This is a great alternative for students who do not wish to bear the high costs of attending college,” said Jeff Huddleston, vice president of human resources at Ultra-met.

“Students initially work and attend Clark State for a manufacturing certificate. Upon successful completion of the certificate, students can pursue an associate or bachelor’s degree in related fields such as computer aided design, robotics, manufacturing engineering, industrial technology and mechanical engineering technology,” Huddleston added.

Ultra-met has operated in Urbana since 1965 to manufacture high quality products while providing employment opportunities for the local community.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on June 24. To apply, contact jobs@ultra-met.com or Huddleston at 937-653-7133, extension 122.

