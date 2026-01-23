Blues, rock, classical concerts this weekend

Joe Waters Blues

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: Up-and-coming blues performer Joe Waters, who recently beat out hundreds of other performers to win the Telluride Blues Challenge, will bring his deep voice, guitar and harmonica to Mother’s stage. Admission is free.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Baby Got Brunch,

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St.

Description: The second annual Baby Got Brunch at O’Conners will feature pancakes, chicken salad, mimosas, sangria, Blood Marys, fruit-loop shots and more. Cover is $10.

The Market at Mother’s

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: The Market at Mother’s, an indoor version of the Springfield Farmers Market, will have several vendors offering fresh foods and other goods. Andy Fox will perform live. Admission is free.

Eat, Drink, Dance

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Myers Market will present a chance to eat, drink and dance the night away with DJ Krisco spinning music from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s. There will be drink specials and kitchens will be open late. Admission is free.

Azphalt Dazy

When: 7 p.m.

Location: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: A night of local rock featuring Azphalt Dazy. Tickets cost $10

Dead of Winter

When: 7 p.m.

Location: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St.

Description: The annual Dead of Winter celebration of the music of The Grateful Dead will return with Dead Centric the featured band. Admission is free.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: “Timeless Whimsey”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Description: Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra principal oboe player Dwight Parry will be the guest performer for a show that will feature tunes of elegance, charm and symphonic brilliance for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s first show of 2026. Tickets cost $52-81.

Laugh All Night with Rik Roberts

When: 8 p.m.

Location: Fellowship Christian Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd.

Description: The Gathering, Laugh All Night and Fellowship Christian Church will present a night of comedy with comedian Rik Roberts. Admission is free; an offering will be taken benefitting New Missions.

Sunday, Jan. 25

Laser Tag Family Night

When: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane

Description: Bring the family for Laser Tag Family Night with laughs, friendly competition and memories together. RSVP at bit.ly/49AD4la.