Blood drives, food program among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

The Springfield Regional Medical Center community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday in Assembly Room A, 100 Medical Center Drive.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Donate at any CBC blood drive or the CBC Donor Center through Aug. 27 and you are automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert, plus $100 in concession stand gift cards.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Urbana Schools Food Program

Urbana City Schools will participate in the summer feed program for all students 18 and under so they can eat free. Pick up from June 1 through Aug. 12 will be at: the Urbana PreK-8 building, 1673 U.S. Highway 68, for breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Champaign County YMCA, 191 Community Drive, for breakfast from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Food Truck Thursday

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local non-profit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. it its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the non-profits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the non-profit. The schedule for Food Truck Thursdays will be: Christian Brothers and Interfaith on Thursday.