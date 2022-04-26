Blood drive, community kitchen among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

The group is collecting clean bottle caps, lids, and prescription bottles for a service project to provide park benches for the Masonic Community campus and can tabs to be recycled to benefit the Shrine hospitals. These items can be brought to the meeting, or for more information about the project, contact Ann Shuttleworth at 937-399-2196.

Springfield Church Blood Drive

The First Christian Church monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate with receive the “Giving is Good” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Type O blood remains in low supply. CBC is urging community members to set a goal to donate three times in 2022. Consider donating platelets, plasma or double red cells.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Church Community Kitchen

The High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield, will host a central community kitchen serving meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, please call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at AM/PM Employment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at 4841 Urbana Drive in Springfield.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.