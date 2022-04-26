BreakingNews
Ex-employee accused of stealing $2 million from Clark County Auditor’s office
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Blood drive, community kitchen among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

Several events will be held in Clark and Champaign counties this week, including Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit in Springfield. Bill Lackey/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Several events will be held in Clark and Champaign counties this week, including Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit in Springfield. Bill Lackey/Staff

News
By
12 hours ago

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties this week:

Golden Era Wildcats of Springfield High School Meeting

The Golden Era Wildcats of Springfield High School will meet at 11:30 a.m. today in the Fellowship Hall at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike in Springfield. A sign will be posted near the entry door. Graduates of Springfield High School from 1940 to 1960 are encouraged to participate as the group will recognize those represented.

Special guest Carol Dunlap of the Springfield City School District Board will present information on current high school activities. Pizza, soft drinks and cookies will be served for lunch at noon.

Any nominations for the “2022 Dick and Lynn Shatto Award” will be accepted for consideration. Criteria for this award includes being a graduate of Springfield High School between 1940 and1960, being active in their community and being a participant in The Golden Era Wildcats.

The group is collecting clean bottle caps, lids, and prescription bottles for a service project to provide park benches for the Masonic Community campus and can tabs to be recycled to benefit the Shrine hospitals. These items can be brought to the meeting, or for more information about the project, contact Ann Shuttleworth at 937-399-2196.

ExploreDemocrat running in primary unopposed for Common Pleas judge seat

Springfield Church Blood Drive

The First Christian Church monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate with receive the “Giving is Good” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Type O blood remains in low supply. CBC is urging community members to set a goal to donate three times in 2022. Consider donating platelets, plasma or double red cells.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Springfield Church Community Kitchen

The High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield, will host a central community kitchen serving meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, please call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Explore3 Republicans vying in primary for Clark County Common Pleas judge seat

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at AM/PM Employment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at 4841 Urbana Drive in Springfield.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Two faiths combine to support Soup Kitchen
3
Perrin Woods Elementary School celebrates kindness
4
Global Impact exploring expansion opportunities with local college, new...
5
Ex-employee accused of stealing $2 million from Clark County Auditor’s...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top