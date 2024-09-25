Bill Wilks, a champion of Hamilton, dies at 93

“Bill Wilks was an outstanding community leader, but perhaps more importantly, he was a genuinely nice guy,” said John Guidugli, president and CEO of the Hamilton Community Foundation. “Bill was generous with his time and his treasure and was always looking for opportunities to improve the community or improve the quality of life for the residents of Hamiton. What always impressed me about Bill was his optimistic approach to life ― he embraced the opportunities presented to him and always worked to make his community a better place. His presence will be sorely missed.”

Wilks was born on March 8, 1931, in the city of Hamilton Francis and Mable Wilks, who moved to Hamilton from Chicago. He was the youngest of four has his siblings Dr. Francis “Deed” Wilks, Dr. Marge Handel and Harry T. Wilks had all proceeded him in death.

Success in athletics came often for Wilks, who played basketball, football, tennis, baseball, softball and golf. He was a team leader on the 1949 Hamilton High School’s state championship football and basketball teams. He went on to attend The Ohio State university, and was legendary OSU football coach Woody Hayes’ first quarterback recruit. He started three seasons for the Buckeye’s basketball team and was twice an all-Big Ten selection. But it was what happened after graduating from Ohio State in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business that really impacted Hamilton.

He married his childhood sweetheart Patricia, after his graduation, and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. He was stationed in Erding, Germany from 1953 to 1955. When he returned from service, a call from his friend Jack Schiff inviting Wilks to be an independent insurance agent to assist his then startup company called Cincinnati Insurance Company.

The Wilks Insurance Agency was set up in the Rentschler Building in 1955, and his Patty helped in that endeavor. In 1965, they relocated to 319 N. Second St. where they still are today. The Wilks Insurance Agency has become one of the largest agencies in the region with offices in Hamilton, Mason and Blue Ash.

But Wilks’ impact on Hamilton truly came when he took an active interest in the historic neighborhood that now surrounded his office. His revitalization efforts included acquiring and restoring more than 50 buildings for residential and commercial tenants, which helped eventually helped German Village be designated by the State of Ohio as Hamilton’s first Historic District in 1973. German Village has some of the city’s most architecturally significant buildings in the city, and was the catalyst for other neighborhood districts to organize at this time.

Mayor Pat Moeller, the son of Bill Moeller, said there will likely never be another man like Bill Wilks as he wasn’t just a great athlete.

“He was a great athlete, great businessman, great contributor,” they mayor said. “He earned all those awards and recognitions. He flat out earned those ... (and) he lived a life well-lived and genuinely he was a good, good person who did the right thing.”

Wilks was involved in every significant board that impacted Hamilton, including, but not limited to serving on the Hamilton City School Board, the Miami University Advisory Board, the Mercy Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees, YMCA board, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Board, Rediscover Hamilton Board, Historic Hamilton Board, Hamilton Parks and Recreation Board, Hamilton’s Vision 2020 Commission, Hamilton Community Foundation Corporation.

Hamilton is known as the City of Sculpture, and one of the city’s most iconic sculptures, the “American Cape” depicting the city’s namesake Alexander Hamilton on High Street, was led by his efforts. His work earned him Hamilton’s 2004 Citizen of the Year. Other honors received included, but aren’t limited to, being Greater Hamilton Chamber’s Small Businessman of the Year, inducted into both the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame and Hamilton City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame, having his basketball jersey (No. 9) retired and hung in the Hamilton High’s gymnasium, and inducted into the Hamilton Veteran’s Hall of Fame.

Rediscover Hamilton created the “William C. Wilks Award” to honor those who followed in Bill Wilks footsteps and shared his vision of revitalizing Hamilton.

“There is only one Bill Wilks,” said Dan Bates, president and CEO of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “His vision and philanthropy, along with his smile, changed a city.”

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at the St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Fitton Center in the Carruthers Ballroom. A private entombment will be on Tuesday at the Rose Hill Burial Park’s mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the Hamilton Community Foundation in honor William Wilks, 319 N. Third St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.