Big Fourth of July events today, Tuesday in Clark, Champaign counties

Several annual Fourth of July events and activities will take place today and Tuesday in Clark and Champaign counties, with a couple on tap for the weekend ahead.

Here is a look at events scheduled by day:

TODAY

Springfield

The Buck Creek Boom show in Springfield, the area’s largest fireworks show, will start at dark, around 10 p.m. on Monday at Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek.

The 28th annual community fireworks show put on by the National Trail Parks and Recreation District and the Clark County Park District can be seen from many locations around the community. People are asked not to park in the Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center parking lot.

The fireworks, scheduled to last about 30 minutes, are free to everyone and made possible by support of area businesses and community members.

Enon

The Enon VFW Fourth of July Fireworks festivities will begin at 5 p.m. today with food trucks, games and raffles. The band will start at 6 p.m., and fireworks start at dark. As usual the fireworks will be started by the firing of the full-sized cannon from the First Mad River Light Artillery and the Fair at New Boston.

TUESDAY

Enon

Enon’s Fourth of July Parade will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Sponsored by the Enon - Mad River Township Fire department, it starts at Greenon Schools, progresses through the construction area on Xenia Road and ends at the Firehouse on Main Street.

Urbana

The Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car Truck and Bike show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Skelley Lumber Company near the airport, 1300 N. Main St. in Urbana.

The 25th annual event will include food, music, cars, trophies, 50/50, raffle door prizes, good bags and dash plaques.

Fireworks will be held around 10 p.m.

Registration for the show is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10. All proceeds go to charity.

Urbana

Urbana’s Fourth of July Fireworks and Rotary Club Chicken BBQ is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Grimes Field Airport.

Carry out and serving is planned from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Cost is $12 per person. Tickets can be bought from any member of the Rotary, or at F&M Bank and In Good Taste Market.

Fireworks will be held at dusk, around 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Mechanicsburg

The village’s annual summer celebration is from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 8 at Goshen Park.

9 a.m.: Lions Club Car Show in the school parking lot, registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. for $10, and trophies will be given at 2 p.m.; Marshall’s Mile, a one-mile walk/run, for $10

11 a.m.: Books & Bridle will run through 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsburg Public Library and will include therapy horses, crafts and games.

1 p.m.: The parade will start at Heritage.

1:30 p.m.: Touch a Truck will be at the bottom of the park.

3 p.m.: Diamonds Softball Game.

4 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament will be at the top of the park; register by 3:30 p.m. at Our Towne Mechanicsburg tent; Kids games at the top of park.

5 p.m.: Ohio Village Muffins old-time baseball game; Kids sand dig at the bottom of the park; CC the Balloon Lady until 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Kids games at the top of the park; Kids sand dig at the bottom of the park; G-Gap Band will perform until 10 p.m.

10 p.m.: Fireworks, with the national anthem sung by Isaac Bryant.

North Lewisburg

Fireworks will be held at dusk at community park on Saturday, July 8.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Christiansburg

The Village of Christiansburg Independence Day Celebration that was scheduled for June 25 was canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The fireworks were rescheduled for Sunday, July 9.