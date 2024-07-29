Best of Springfield: The 10 most popular categories after the first week of voting

This year’s Best of Springfield is open for voting, and we want to know your favorites in all parts of Springfield life.
• CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest
In the first week of voting, we saw some tight contests. Voting will continue through Friday, Aug. 9, and you can vote once per day per subcategory, so keep coming back to make your voice heard.
Here’s a look at the 10 subcategories that had the most votes in the first week of voting:
Best Bakery
• D. Sweets Cookies & Gifts
• Klosterman Bakery
• Le Torte Dolci
• Schuler’s Bakery Inc.
Best Coffeehouse
• Coffee Expressions
• Kerry’s Café
• Scouts Café
• Winan’s Coffee & Chocolate
Best Food Truck
• Blended By J
• Kore 4 Soul Kitchen
• Poppy’s Smokehouse
• Under Pressure Mobile Kitchen
Best Bar/Brewpub
• Krazy Taco 937
• Mother Stewarts Brewing
• Mug & Jug Tavern
• O’Conner’s Irish Pub
Best Dine-In Restaurant
• Casa Del Sabor
• Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits
• Speakeasy Ramen
• Stella Bleu Bistro
Best Mexican Food
• Casa Del Sabor
• Chido’s Tacos
• Krazy Taco 937
• Los Mariachis
Best Cookies
• D. Sweets Cookies & Gifts
• Kays Creations
• Laced with Sugar Macarons
• Le Torte Dolci
Best Social Media Follow
• Clark County Food Fiends
• Resolute 937
• The Temps
• USA Skate Center
Best Ice Cream
• Champion City Pops Sweets & Treats
• Kone Korner
• Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight
• Youngs Jersey Dairy
Best Chicken Sandwich
• Chick-fil-A
• Lees Famous Recipe Chicken
• Speakeasy Ramen
• Under Pressure Mobile Kitchen
• CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest
Our timeline
• Voting: July 22-Aug. 9
• Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 10
• Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 13