Best of Springfield: The 10 most popular categories after the first week of voting

News
0 minutes ago
X

This year’s Best of Springfield is open for voting, and we want to know your favorites in all parts of Springfield life.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

In the first week of voting, we saw some tight contests. Voting will continue through Friday, Aug. 9, and you can vote once per day per subcategory, so keep coming back to make your voice heard.

Here’s a look at the 10 subcategories that had the most votes in the first week of voting:

Best Bakery

D. Sweets Cookies & Gifts

Klosterman Bakery

Le Torte Dolci

Schuler’s Bakery Inc.

Best Coffeehouse

Coffee Expressions

Kerry’s Café

Scouts Café

Winan’s Coffee & Chocolate

Best Food Truck

Blended By J

Kore 4 Soul Kitchen

Poppy’s Smokehouse

Under Pressure Mobile Kitchen

Best Bar/Brewpub

Krazy Taco 937

Mother Stewarts Brewing

Mug & Jug Tavern

O’Conner’s Irish Pub

Best Dine-In Restaurant

Casa Del Sabor

Frosty’s Good Food & Fine Spirits

Speakeasy Ramen

Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Mexican Food

Casa Del Sabor

Chido’s Tacos

Krazy Taco 937

Los Mariachis

Best Cookies

D. Sweets Cookies & Gifts

Kays Creations

Laced with Sugar Macarons

Le Torte Dolci

Best Social Media Follow

Clark County Food Fiends

Resolute 937

The Temps

USA Skate Center

Best Ice Cream

Champion City Pops Sweets & Treats

Kone Korner

Lee Ann’s Dairy Delight

Youngs Jersey Dairy

Best Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A

Lees Famous Recipe Chicken

Speakeasy Ramen

Under Pressure Mobile Kitchen

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

Our timeline

Voting: July 22-Aug. 9

• Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 10

• Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 13

In Other News
1
Free back-to-school supplies offered at Saturday event
2
Rocking Horse doubles pharmacy space, continues expansion on 25th...
3
Lunch on the Lawn series returns to Springfield after hiatus
4
Clark-Shawnee names new high school principal
5
Clark County Commission candidate to speak to neighborhood association
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top