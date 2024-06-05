Best of Springfield: Nominations start June 17 in this year’s contest

The readers choice awards for Springfield is back.
Best of Springfield, brought to you by the Springfield News-Sun and Greater Springfield Partnership, returns Monday, June 17, when we open nominations.
Nominations will go through June 28, and then we’ll choose finalists. A reminder that the number of nominations a person or place receives is the major factor determining finalists.
We’ll then have voting from July 22-Aug. 9, and the winners will be announced Oct. 10.
We’ve added more than two dozen new categories this year, so mark your calendar to get involved in this year’s contest.
Here’s a look at the categories this year:
• Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian
• Best Annual Festival
• Best Appetizers
• Best Artist
• Best Asian Food
• Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
• Best Attraction
• Best Auto Repair
• Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
• Best Bakery
• Best Band
• Best Bank/Credit Union
• Best Bar/Brewpub
• Best Barbershop
• Best BBQ
• Best Bike Shop
• Best Boutique
• Best Bowling Alley
• Best Breakfast
• Best Burger
• Best Car Wash
• Best Caterer
• Best Chicken Sandwich
• Best Chocolates
• Best Cocktails
• Best Coffeehouse
• Best Community Supporter
• Best Contractor/Construction Firm
• Best Cookies
• Best Customer Service
• Best Dental Professional
• Best Desserts
• Best Dine-In Restaurant
• Best DJ
• Best Donuts
• Best Employer
• Best Event Center/Wedding Venue
• Best Farmers Market Vendor
• Best Financial Services Firm
• Best Florist
• Best Food Truck
• Best Garden Center
• Best Health/Fitness Club
• Best Home Repair/Remodeling
• Best Ice Cream
• Best Insurance Agency
• Best Italian Food
• Best Japanese Food/Sushi
• Best Live Music Venue
• Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
• Best Lunch Spot
• Best Marketing or Design Firm
• Best Massage Therapists
• Best Mexican Food
• Best New Business
• Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business
• Best Nursery/Garden Center
• Best Optometrist
• Best Patio for Dining and Drinks
• Best Pet Boarding Services
• Best Pet Grooming Services
• Best Pharmacy
• Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
• Best Pizza
• Best Place for Home Decor
• Best Place for Kids Fun
• Best Place to buy Springfield gifts
• Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes
• Best Place to Get a Manicure
• Best Place to Take Visitors
• Best Place to Work
• Best Plumber
• Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
• Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
• Best Roofing Company
• Best Salon/Spa
• Best Social Media Follow
• Best Tacos
• Best Wedding Venue
• Best Wings