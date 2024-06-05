Best of Springfield: Nominations start June 17 in this year’s contest

The readers choice awards for Springfield is back.

Best of Springfield, brought to you by the Springfield News-Sun and Greater Springfield Partnership, returns Monday, June 17, when we open nominations.

Nominations will go through June 28, and then we’ll choose finalists. A reminder that the number of nominations a person or place receives is the major factor determining finalists.

We’ll then have voting from July 22-Aug. 9, and the winners will be announced Oct. 10.

We’ve added more than two dozen new categories this year, so mark your calendar to get involved in this year’s contest.

Here’s a look at the categories this year:

• Best Animal Clinic/Veterinarian

• Best Annual Festival

• Best Appetizers

• Best Artist

• Best Asian Food

• Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

• Best Attraction

• Best Auto Repair

• Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer

• Best Bakery

• Best Band

• Best Bank/Credit Union

• Best Bar/Brewpub

• Best Barbershop

• Best BBQ

• Best Bike Shop

• Best Boutique

• Best Bowling Alley

• Best Breakfast

• Best Burger

• Best Car Wash

• Best Caterer

• Best Chicken Sandwich

• Best Chocolates

• Best Cocktails

• Best Coffeehouse

• Best Community Supporter

• Best Contractor/Construction Firm

• Best Cookies

• Best Customer Service

• Best Dental Professional

• Best Desserts

• Best Dine-In Restaurant

• Best DJ

• Best Donuts

• Best Employer

• Best Event Center/Wedding Venue

• Best Farmers Market Vendor

• Best Financial Services Firm

• Best Florist

• Best Food Truck

• Best Garden Center

• Best Health/Fitness Club

• Best Home Repair/Remodeling

• Best Ice Cream

• Best Insurance Agency

• Best Italian Food

• Best Japanese Food/Sushi

• Best Live Music Venue

• Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio

• Best Lunch Spot

• Best Marketing or Design Firm

• Best Massage Therapists

• Best Mexican Food

• Best New Business

• Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business

• Best Nursery/Garden Center

• Best Optometrist

• Best Patio for Dining and Drinks

• Best Pet Boarding Services

• Best Pet Grooming Services

• Best Pharmacy

• Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner

• Best Pizza

• Best Place for Home Decor

• Best Place for Kids Fun

• Best Place to buy Springfield gifts

• Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes

• Best Place to Get a Manicure

• Best Place to Take Visitors

• Best Place to Work

• Best Plumber

• Best Realtor/Real Estate Office

• Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

• Best Roofing Company

• Best Salon/Spa

• Best Social Media Follow

• Best Tacos

• Best Wedding Venue

• Best Wings

