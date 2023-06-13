Beatles tribute band to perform rooftop event on Springfield parking garage

It’ll be mop tops on the rooftop Friday for the community to get back outdoors for live summer entertainment with a concert everybody can look up to.
Come Together Springfield 2023 – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute will feature the music of all eras of the Beatles live from the 99 Parking Garage. Admission is free, and attendees can bring lawn furniture to the National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St., beginning at 5 p.m. with the performance starting at 6:30.
The tribute band Come Together has made a tradition of doing rooftop concerts in Dayton the past five years, and the Greater Springfield Partnership was eager to partner with Level Up Productions for the show. Brian Johnson of Level Up, who has helped coordinate shows at Mother Stewart’s previously, was excited for the offer.
“This has had a lot of growth in Dayton, and we were inspired to bring it to Springfield,” he said.
Johnson said a rooftop is a natural stage and creates space. In this case, Come Together will perform at the middle level of the parking garage. It’s actually in the spirit of The Beatles, who performed a famous rooftop concert in January of 1969 in London, marking the last time they played live together.
“It’s exciting to watch the concert with the city as a backdrop. It creates a sense of pride in your city,” he said.
There are six performers in Come Together, and while they don’t dress in Beatle outfits or mop top wigs, they focus instead on the music. Johnson said the musicians have toured with national acts and done their own projects.
While the music is the draw, the event will offer a rounded experience, or whole vibe as Johnson describes it, with seven food trucks and a beer garden.
A few VIP tickets may still be available for $20 apiece that will include a provided dedicated seat, the best view of the stage and dedicated bar with shorter lines. Those setting up in the park are encouraged to arrive early to find the best spots.
The event is presented by Skyline Chili with a portion of the proceeds to benefit WYSO.
Following the concert, an afterparty event will be at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. with live music from Harold Hensley, who will also warm up for the show at 5 p.m.
Chris Schutte, vice-president, destination marketing + communications for the Greater Springfield Partnership, said there’s a possibility of future such live shows.
“We’ve discussed partnering with Brian and Level Up for events in the past,” he said. “Come Together seemed like the perfect event to kick off our partnership given the success they’ve had with this show in Dayton. We’re always looking for new opportunities to bring great events to Springfield.”
HOW TO GO
What: Come Together Springfield 2023 – A Rooftop Beatles Tribute
Where: National Road Commons Park, 50 W. Main St., Springfield
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16
Admission: Free
More info: www.cometogetherband.net/
