Tornado warning added for Champaign County to join Clark, Montgomery, Miami counties

Tornado warnings have been issued in multiple area counties as a line of storms move through the area.
» A tornado warning is issued in Clark County until 7:45 p.m.
» A tornado warning is issued in Champaign County until 8:15 p.m.
» A tornado warning is issued in Montgomery County until 7:45 p.m.
» A tornado warning is issued in Miami County until 7:45 p.m.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect in those counties as well as Green County.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
