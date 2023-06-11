X

Tornado warning added for Champaign County to join Clark, Montgomery, Miami counties

Local News
Updated 2 minutes ago

Tornado warnings have been issued in multiple area counties as a line of storms move through the area.

» A tornado warning is issued in Clark County until 7:45 p.m.

» A tornado warning is issued in Champaign County until 8:15 p.m.

» A tornado warning is issued in Montgomery County until 7:45 p.m.

» A tornado warning is issued in Miami County until 7:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect in those counties as well as Green County.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

