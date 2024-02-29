Barn at Young’s Jersey Dairy Christmas Tree Farm hit by severe storm

Young said they plan to rebuild the barn this spring and will be ready to sell trees again this season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed five tornadoes in Ohio, including one in Riverside that continued into Greene County, one near Springfield in Clark County, one in Blacklick in Franklin County, one in Hilliard in Franklin County and one in Jersey in Licking County.

The business also took to its Facebook page to post about the damage, saying one of the two barns was a casualty of the storm.

Many people commented on the post, saying they hope it wasn’t too badly damaged and hoping everyone was safe.